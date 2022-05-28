Why is Bill Cosby back in court this time?

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is facing another sexual assault allegation in court after being released from prison last year. Here's what you need to know:

Why is Bill Cosby back in court? Is he facing charges?

Cosby is being sued by Judy Huth, who claims the comedian sexually assaulted her in the 1970s. This is a civil case, and Cosby hasn't faced any charges over her allegations due to the statute of limitations in California.

Huth's lawsuit dates back to 2014, but it was delayed as Cosby battled criminal charges over separate allegations that he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. Those charges ultimately landed Cosby in jail, but he was released in 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction on the grounds that he had an agreement with a previous prosecutor that should have prevented him from being charged in the first place.

What are Huth's claims?

Huth alleged in her 2014 lawsuit that Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15.

The lawsuit said Huth and a friend, who was 16, met Cosby in California's Lacy Park "in or about 1974" when they noticed he was filming a movie there. Cosby, who allegedly learned both their ages, invited Huth and her friend to his tennis club and then to a house, where he served them alcohol, the lawsuit claims. Cosby then allegedly led the girls to the Playboy Mansion, telling them to lie about their ages if asked.

While at the Playboy Mansion, the lawsuit says Huth needed to use the bathroom and Cosby "directed her to a bathroom within a bedroom suit near the game room." When Huth came out of the bathroom, Cosby was allegedly sitting on a bed and told her to sit next to him. "He then proceeded to sexually molest her by attempting to put his hand down her pants, and then taking her hand in his hand and performing a sex act on himself without her consent," the lawsuit says.