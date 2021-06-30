Cosby accusers speak out against 'injustice' after conviction is overturned: 'He's a serial rapist'

Two of the women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault are speaking out after a court overturned his conviction.

Victoria Valentino, who has accused Cosby of drugging and raping her, reacted on ABC News to the news that his sexual assault conviction was overturned, telling the network she's "in shock."

"My stomach is lurching and I am deeply distressed about the injustice of the whole thing," she said. "He's a sociopath. He's a serial rapist. … This is a man who has no conscience. He has no sense of remorse."

Valentino also questioned the idea that testimony from other Cosby accusers tainted his trial on charges sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, asking, "How else do you prove that someone is a serial predator? … You have to show the other people that he has abused."

Janice Baker Kinney, who has accused Cosby of sexual assault, also told ABC that she's "shocked" and "my stomach's kind of in a knot over this."

"Just one little legalese can overturn this when so many people came forward," she said, "so many women have told their truths."