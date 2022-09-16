9 books to read this fall

Autumn is upon us! Along with a welcome relief from a particularly sweltering summer, the season ushers in a host of things to look forward to. Pumpkin spice everything, sweater weather, and spooky season might be at the top of your list, but avid readers know that fall is also the time when publishers release the year's most anticipated books. Skip advert Indeed, fall 2022 is shaping up to be a cornucopia of impressive non-fiction, fiction, and poetry from old favorites and a few highly anticipated debuts. Bibliophiles will have plenty to look forward to in the coming months, with dozens of books slated to be released over the next few months. Here are my top nine pics for the season: September If I Survive You, by Jonathan Escoffery (Sept. 6) This poignant debut by author Jonathan Escoffery is creating buzz already. If I Survive You tells the story of a Jamaican family chasing the American dream by weaving together eight short stories. The novel chronicles the journey of Topper and Sonya as they flee political violence in Jamaica in the 1970s to the U.S. to provide their children with an opportunity for a better life. Once in Florida, the family navigates everything from racism to natural disasters together. A recent review of the book by NPR applauded the tale's "originality, heart, wit, and sweeping social vision." The Marriage Portrait, by Maggie O'Farrell (Sept. 6) Historical fiction buffs will be pleased to know that Maggie O'Farrell is bringing the story of 16th-century Italian noblewoman Lucrezia de'Medici to life in The Marriage Portrait. O'Farrell has already proven to have a deft hand in reimaging history with 2020's Hamnet, which focused on the life of Shakespeare. Her new book, inspired by the Robert Browning poem "My Last Duchess," follows the ill-fated Lucrezia as she navigates love, sex, and a tumultuous arranged marriage. A review by The Guardian calls the book "finely written and vividly imagined," adding that the prose has "an engaging simplicity to it that makes it feel not quite like a grown-up novel." Skip advert

Woman Without Shame, by Sandra Cisneros (Sept. 13) The acclaimed author of The House on Mango Street, Sandra Cisneros returns this fall with her poetry collection Woman Without Shame. Through the poems, Cisneros takes an introspective look at her personal and professional experiences as an artist while paying homage to her Mexican ancestors and the legacy she is building. She explores her romantic history and revisits family trauma. Time called the poems "unapologetically passionate, sensual, and expansive," a fitting "tribute to her journey as a creative." October Our Missing Hearts, by Celeste Ng (Oct. 4) Celeste Ng is the bestselling author behind Everything I Never Told You and Little Fires Everywhere, which spawned a Hulu series. This October, she returns with her dystopian novel Our Missing Hearts. The story is set in a dark future where Asian American dissidents and their offspring are treated like criminals by the government and threatened with relocation. Art that is deemed unpatriotic by the authorities is under attack, including the work of the main character Bird's Chinese-American mother. The book follows Bird and his former librarian father as they adjust to authoritarian rules and the legacy left by the mother who left him as a child. When They Tell You to Be Good, by Prince Shakur (Oct. 4) Writer and activist Prince Shakur makes his debut with a collection of essays titled When They Tell You to Be Good that ponder the realities of growing up as a Black gay man in Ohio during the early 2000s. The son of Jamaican immigrants, Shakur details how he navigated the grief of his father's murder and a homophobic community on his quest toward self-discovery. As a college student, he found his place in political organizing that aligned with his values. He narrates his travel to protest areas such as Ferguson, Missouri, and Standing Rock in the Dakotas. Shakur wrestles with the seemingly impossible task of fighting injustice globally. Publishers Weekly calls the collection a "searing account of self-discovery in the face of structural oppression." Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, by Alan Rickman (Oct. 18) Fans of the late Alan Rickman can look forward to an opportunity to get to know the actor better with the forthcoming Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman. Known for playing roles such as Hans Gruber in Die Hard and Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter, the actor began keeping diaries in the 1990s. At the time of his passing in 2016, Rickman had 27 volumes of his writing filtered into 500 pages. The book features Rickman's genuine reflections on acting, politics, and the meaning of life. November The World We Make, by N.K. Jemisin (Nov. 1)