Are electric vehicles really better?

As energy prices soar and states like California and New York advance mandates requiring the sale of zero-emissions cars by 2035, you might be wondering: Are electric vehicles truly better? Here's everything you need to know:

Are electric vehicles actually better for the environment?

The short answer is yes ... but many factors go into that.

In general, electric vehicles (EVs) produce fewer emissions than gas vehicles, seeing as they don't have a tailpipe; however, depending on where the electricity used to power the vehicle comes from, an EV's carbon footprint can still vary. It is important to remember that just like gasoline, electricity is largely sourced from fossil fuels, even if work is being done to change that. For instance, as of February 2022, over 60 percent of the U.S.' electricity generation came from fossil fuels, including coal and natural gas, and only about 20 percent came from renewables, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The average U.S. power grid also typically pulls energy from an array of sources, including both fossil fuels and renewables, meaning EVs overall almost always have a lower carbon footprint than their gas-powered counterparts, The New York Times explains. That said, the proportion of energy coming from each source varies by region. So, as one engineering professor told the Times, charging an electric vehicle in an area where there are nearby coal plants (thus causing said plants to burn more) could potentially lead to more air pollution than a gas-powered vehicle.

Though EVs are also "more emissions-intensive to make" (thanks to their batteries), their engines are nonetheless more efficient overall, the Times adds. One study found that, in the U.S., lifecycle emissions for EVs are 60 to 80 percent lower than gas vehicles, Newsweek reports.

Are electric vehicles better for your wallet?

High levels of inflation worldwide have pushed gas and electricity prices higher than they've been in years. And even as gas prices begin to slowly plateau, many families are still being squeezed by their electricity bill, NPR reports. The main reason for the price hike is the increase in the cost of natural gas, which accounts for about 40 percent of America's electricity generation. Prices have risen by 15.8 percent in the past year largely due to increased demand following heatwaves around the world, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia is a large exporter of natural gas, especially for Europe, which is now experiencing an energy crisis.