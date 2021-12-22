COVID is another forever war

It's déjà vu all over again. First, the weeks of official denial. Then bad news becomes impossible to ignore, prompting a shift in policy. The new policy offers an increase in resources to combat the problem while demanding temporary sacrifices in order to reach the goal.

This pattern became familiar during the war in Iraq, when the term "surge" was introduced to the national lexicon. It was repeated in Afghanistan, where successive waves of reinforcement failed to prevent Taliban encroachment. And this week, the Biden administration is reenacting the cycle in its response to the Omicron variant of COVID.

It's a different enemy, but almost the same script.

Like previous surges, though, the battle of Omicron is likely to fail. That's not because the measures the administration announced are necessarily bad. To the contrary, new initiatives such as the provision of free tests are good and long overdue (if possibly too late to do much good at this point). But the president and his advisors are still unwilling to tell the truth: that COVID is with us for the foreseeable future — and possibly forever.

I'm not the first to compare the way of thinking about the pandemic still dominant in official statements to the military disasters of the last two decades. My colleague Noah Millman and the journalist Daniel McCarthy have both noted parallels between the interminable conflicts that followed 9/11 and the "war" on COVID. "Like the old Afghan government," Millman wrote, "those in charge of public health have little practical ability to shape events. But they speak as if they are sovereign and in control."

The illusion of control is evident in the continued fixation on masking. Even though cloth and paper offer little protection in the best circumstances, and most people use them erratically and ineffectively, they've become symbols of moral commitment that deflect questions about the wisdom of the enterprise. Remember the yellow ribbons that proliferated during the first Iraq War as a symbol of support for the troops, regardless of their actual mission? Masks have acquired a similar totemic function, quite independent of their limited practical value.