Did shooting China's spy balloon show strength, or weakness?

Tensions are escalating between the United States and China over the fate of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that wafted through U.S. airspace before a fighter jet shot it down off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday. China went from being apologetic about the balloon, which it said was a civilian weather probe that strayed off course, to expressing outrage over what it called an "overreaction" by Washington. The Biden administration says the balloon's route took it past some sensitive military sites, proving its purpose was espionage.

The balloon saga ignited a partisan brawl in Washington. Republicans claim the Biden administration looked weak by letting the balloon enter U.S. airspace. Biden administration officials noted that several Chinese balloons flew through U.S. airspace when former President Donald Trump was in the White House, and his administration did nothing about them. Was Biden's reaction a sign of weakness, or of his willingness to show Beijing that the U.S. won't tolerate any more of these intrusions?

Biden showed weakness by not acting faster

President Biden is taking a "victory lap" after the downing of the balloon, says The Wall Street Journal in an editorial, but don't fall for "the triumphalist White House spin." Biden didn't order the military to take it out until after it crossed over Alaska, passed over Canada, and then drifted over the U.S. from Montana to the Carolinas. "The justification for delay was the risk of falling debris, but that is hard to credit."

There are many theories for why Beijing would send a surveillance balloon into U.S. airspace. One is that "they wanted to test Mr. Biden." Would he boldly put China in its place by announcing the intrusion and blasting the airship out of the sky? Or would he keep quiet, as he did, until people spotted it on the ground, then dither before belatedly taking it out, hoping to "court better relations" with Beijing? "This is familiar Chinese diplomatic behavior to probe for weakness in an adversary." And they found it.

What nonsense. A balloon didn't threaten U.S. military superiority

The "Battle of the Balloon" was indeed alarming, says Max Boot in The Washington Post, but not because it posed "any actual threat" to U.S. security. It didn't. "The violation of U.S. airspace was unacceptable," but "it's doubtful that it gathered any intelligence that Chinese spy satellites cannot." And when the showdown came, there wasn't any doubt that "one of the most advanced U.S. weapons systems — an F-22 Raptor" — was going to win its one-sided dogfight with "one of China's most primitive surveillance systems: a balloon."