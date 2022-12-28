The 10 least expensive cities in America

With prices rising, you might feel tempted to head where the cost of living is lower. That's largely going to be south of the Mason-Dixon line, in states like Texas and Alabama.

Here's a look at the 10 cheapest places to live in the U.S., based on data from the Council for Community and Economic Research's (C2ER) calculations of living expenses that Kiplinger compiled. The following list only includes metro areas with at least 50,000 residents, with the index accounting for prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

10. Conway, Arkansas

On the whole, Arkansas "has one of the lowest cost of living metrics in America," reports Entrepreneur, and Conway, Arkansas, is a standout for affordability with a cost of living 16.7 percent below the national average. Situated in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, Conway is home base for tech companies including information technology firm Insight Enterprises, as well as three colleges that have earned it the nickname "The City of Colleges."

Kiplinger notes that while "Conway's median home value is among the highest on the list of the 25 cheapest U.S. cities, it's still well below the U.S. median," and the costs of groceries, transportation, and health care are reasonable.

9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City is not only the largest city in the Sooner State, with a population of 1.4 million and numerous big-city attractions, it's also pretty affordable. The cost of living in Oklahoma City is 16.8 percent below U.S. average.

The city stands out for its affordable housing and rental costs, though health-care costs are higher than average and taxes are a bit of a mixed bag. Entrepreneur notes that "Oklahoma has no state income tax, offering significant savings for residents," but it's not particularly tax-friendly for middle-class families, per Kiplinger, though retirees might fare a bit better.

8. Mobile, Alabama

Mobile is described as a "Gulf Coast gem" by Kiplinger. Alongside a cost of living that's 17.2 percent below U.S. average, Mobile boasts a distinctive culture thanks to its "colonial past and mixture of Creole, African, and Catholic heritage," says Kiplinger. The city has art museums, dance, and music, and also offers job opportunities in industries like shipbuilding, health care, high tech, and engineering.

7. Joplin, Missouri

Joplin, Missouri, isn't only the spot where infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde hid out — it's also a city with a low cost of living, at 17.5 percent below U.S. average to be exact. The city has a notable number of key employers, including two major hospitals and General Mills, Schaeffler Group, and Leggett & Platt. Cost-wise, the city rates well in housing, groceries, health care, and utilities.

6. Anniston, Alabama

Anniston, Alabama, has a cost of living 17.6 percent below the U.S. average, largely driven by housing costs that are 42 percent below the national average. Taxes are also reasonable in Alabama, though beware that utilities costs are less so.

5. Topeka, Kansas

According to Entrepreneur, "Kansas is one of the most affordable states in the U.S.," and Topeka, the state's capital, boasts its lowest cost of living, according to Kiplinger's rankings. The cost of living in Topeka is 19.4 percent below the national average, with housing costs, groceries, utilities, transportation, and health care costs all below national averages.