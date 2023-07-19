How upgrading your credit card could unlock new perks

You may not give much thought to whether or not you're using the right credit card. But it's worth considering. Your credit profile and spending habits will likely change over time, and "if you've stuck with the same card for a while, you might be missing out on rewards and benefits that can add up to hundreds of dollars in value every year," said CNBC Select.

But the problem with applying for a new credit card is that your credit score will get dinged from a hard inquiry, and you'll lose the history (and likely rewards) you've built up with your existing credit card account.

Another solution worth considering is a credit card upgrade.

When you upgrade a credit card, you're requesting a product change to your existing credit card. You'll keep the same account with its full history and credit limit, just tied to a different card, and you'll skip the negative impacts that opening (or closing) a credit card account can have on your credit score. Plus, if you've accrued any rewards, you won't have to forfeit those (though you will miss out on new user signup bonuses that other credit card companies might be offering).

When does upgrading make sense?

Wondering whether it's time for you to take a step up with your credit card? Here are some instances where an upgrade can be the right step:

You have a starter credit card. Everyone has to start somewhere, but the first cards we secure as credit newbies generally aren't the best on the market. If you've been responsibly using your credit card for a while and have started to build up a credit history, you might consider upgrading. This will likely allow you to earn more lucrative rewards and take advantage of better benefits.

Better credit scores generally open the door to better credit cards that offer more generous rewards and benefits. Your spending habits have shifted. Maybe when you first applied for your credit card, most of your spending was on travel, but now, you're a parent running through tanks of gas dropping kids off at sports practice and stocking up at the grocery store. "Depending on how you spend your money and what you redeem it for, different cards work best for different people," Kendall Meade, certified financial planner at SoFi, told Fortune. "For some, a travel card will give them the most bang for their buck, while for others a flat cash back card would be more beneficial. It is important to sit down and look at your current spending habits and lifestyle to see what type of card will work best for you."

Does it ever make sense to downgrade your credit card?

A credit card downgrade is effectively the inverse of an upgrade — you switch your existing card out for a lower-tier card. And in certain cases, requesting a swap in this direction can absolutely make sense. For example: