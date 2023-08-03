Is America still credit-worthy?

America just saw its credit rating drop. The Associated Press reported that Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. debt rating from AAA to AA. That was "a move that spurred debate in Washington about spending and tax policies." Fitch said the government's rising debt burden and the country's increasingly ugly political fights — including factors like the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the recent brawl over raising the debt ceiling — were behind its decision to downgrade.

The announcement "startled lawmakers and policymakers alike," The Hill reported. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Fitch's decision "puzzling" in light of the country's overall economic strength. The United States, she said, "remains the world's largest, most dynamic, and most innovative economy — with the strongest financial system in the world." Fitch officials defended the call: "Clearly, if you look at polarization with both parties … the Democrats have gone further left and Republicans further right, so the middle is kind of falling apart basically," said Richard Francis, a senior director at the rating service.

NBC News reported that the Biden administration cast blame on Republicans. "It's clear that extremism by Republican officials — from cheerleading default, to undermining governance and democracy, to seeking to extend deficit-busting tax giveaways for the wealthy and corporations — is a continued threat to our economy," the White House said in a statement. Why did Fitch downgrade U.S. debt? What will it mean for taxpayers and investors?

What are the commentators saying?

"Why is anyone surprised?" the Wall Street Journal asked in an editorial. Fitch's new rating "captures the unseriousness of America's economic decision-making." The federal deficit is growing by leaps and bounds — $1.39 trillion this fiscal year, up 169% from the year before. The problem is only going to get worse as Baby Boomers retire, but neither President Biden nor Donald Trump have shown any inclination to rein in entitlement spending. No wonder Fitch downgraded America's credit. "It's a no-confidence vote in U.S. political leaders, and that starts at the top."