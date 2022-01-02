At least 7 injured and 3 feared dead after Colorado fire destroys almost 1,000 homes

No deaths have been confirmed, but authorities announced Saturday that 3 people are still missing after a fire that broke out Thursday destroyed almost 1,000 homes in the Denver suburbs and damaged hundreds more, The Wall Street Journal reported.

At least 7 people were injured.

The blaze burned more than 9 square miles in the cities of Louisville and Superior, and many homes that escaped direct fire damage were left without power or heat. A 10-inch fall of snow has hampered recovery efforts, frozen pipes, and caused water damage to homes already scarred by the flames, The New York Times reports.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Saturday that investigators have not ruled out arson or "reckless behavior" and are still attempting to determine the cause of the blaze. He also confirmed that law enforcement had executed a search warrant at one specific property but declined to elaborate. An unnamed source within the sheriff's department said the property in question was located in Marshall Mesa, an area of sparsely populated open grassland west of Superior and Louisville known for its hiking trails.

According to The Associated Press, National Guard troops have arrived to maintain order and render aid. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are on the ground distributing space heaters, bottled water, and blankets.