Fox News Media rebooting Cops alongside 'larger slate of first responder-themed programming' for streamer Fox Nation

Long-running reality series Cops has been picked up by Fox News Media streamer Fox Nation, after having been canceled by Paramount in the wake of police brutality protests last June, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming service has reportedly ordered new episodes for the show's 33rd season, as well as picked up 15 episodes from season 32. The reboot will debut on Oct. 1, with new episodes thereafter airing on Fridays. Fox News is also "using [the show's] return in a promotional push for [Fox Nation], offering police officers and other first responders free one-year subscriptions," writes The Hollywood Reporter. Cops had "quietly" resumed production last fall, reportedly in order to fulfill contractual obligations for markets outside of the U.S., reports The Wrap.

The show's pickup is part "of a larger slate of first responder-themed programming at Fox Nation," The Hollywood Reporter notes. For every new subscriber, Fox said it would, for a limited time, make a $5 donation to nonprofit Answer the Call, per The Wrap. The Fox broadcast network was the show's original home, before it moved to Spike TV/Paramount Channel in 2013. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter.