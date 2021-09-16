Piers Morgan signs a deal with Fox News after controversial Meghan Markle comments

Six months after leaving his job over controversial remarks about Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan has a new gig.

The former Good Morning Britain host has signed a deal with Fox News and News Corp., under which he'll host a daily show, write columns for The Sun and The New York Post, and publish books through HarperCollins, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Morgan's new show is set to stream in the United States through the Fox Nation streaming service and also air on TalkTV in the United Kingdom and on Sky News Australia. Morgan confirmed the news Thursday, tweeting a picture of himself with News Corporation founder Rupert Murdoch.

Morgan sparked controversy earlier this year for repeatedly saying he didn't believe any of the allegations Meghan Markle made in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. After tens of thousands of complaints — including from Meghan herself — Morgan left the show in March following an on-air clash with a co-host that ended with him storming off set. He has since said he was told he'd need to apologize in order to keep his job and that he declined to do so. A British regulator earlier this month concluded Morgan didn't violate broadcasting rules with his comments, even though they were "potentially harmful and offensive." In response, Morgan tweeted, "Do I get my job back?"

Instead of returning to Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has been hired by Murdoch, whom he previously worked under at The Sun.

"I've gone home," Morgan wrote on Twitter. "Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We're going to have a lot of fun."

According to the Reporter, Morgan's new show is set to debut in 2022.