Fox News faces an existential challenge

Fox News sits largely comfortably atop the crowd of cable news outlets when it comes to the sheer number of eyeballs aimed at television screens on any given day. That it has become an influencer of conservative sentiment perhaps even surpassing its role as a chronicler of conservative news is a sign of just how uniquely powerful Fox is within right-leaning media.

Nevertheless, Fox has been struggling of late — not in viewership, but under the looming shadow of a potentially seismic ruling for Dominion Voting Systems in that company's defamation lawsuit against the network over having aired false "stolen election" conspiracy theories in 2020. Beyond the monetary threat that suit represents, Dominion's case against Fox has opened the door for a host of separate but interrelated dangers to the network. And this week, several of those threads converged to deliver Fox one of its most existentially challenging stretches in recent memory.

The lawsuit is coming from inside the house.

On Tuesday, Fox Corp. shareholder Robert Schwarz filed a derivative action lawsuit in Delaware against network owner Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan, and several other members of the Fox Corp. board. In it, Schwarz claimed that by broadcasting former President Donald Trump's various 2020 election lies, Fox News had "exposed the Company to public ridicule and negatively impacted the credibility of Fox News as a media organization that is supposed to accurately report newsworthy events," according to the text of the suit obtained by NBC News.

While separate from Dominion's suit, Schwarz's case relies on similar, if inverted logic; rather than arguing that Fox's actions hurt others, as Dominion has claimed, he says that the decisions by Murdoch and company have hurt Fox itself — against their obligations to shareholders like him. And although Schwarz is the sole plaintiff in his suit, Bloomberg reported recently that there may be other, similar derivative action claims coming from his fellow shareholders, with two firms — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Berger Montague — looking into the revelations uncovered during the Dominion case to determine whether the Fox Corp. board was in breach of fiduciary duties to its investors.

Sanctions (and more?)

Just one day after Schwarz filed his lawsuit, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced he would be imposing sanctions against Fox for withholding evidence in the ongoing Dominion lawsuit, claiming the network had made "misrepresentations to the court." Among them: obfuscating Murdoch's corporate role within the various nested entities he owns, as well as not producing various items requested during the discovery phase of the lawsuit until the last minute. At the least, he declared, "Fox will do everything they can" to accommodate any future depositions needed as a result of the alleged subterfuge, adding that "it will be at a cost to Fox." The case is scheduled to go to trial next week.