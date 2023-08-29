5 best movies about playing video games

Movies based on video games often struggle to live up to expectations. Capturing the nostalgia of an existing franchise can be challenging. However, films that focus on the experience of playing video games can be incredibly successful, showcasing the storytelling and stunning visuals that make gaming such a popular pastime. Here's a list of some of the top films that best represent the essence of gaming.

1. 'Tron' (1982)

The original "Tron" is an '80s cult classic whose influence can still be felt across many forms of entertainment. The movie tells the story of a video game developer who gets trapped in a virtual world inside of software after he goes snooping for proof his company is stealing his ideas. He then has to compete in dangerous games, including a race on the iconic light cycle, while trying to find a way to escape. "Tron" is one of the first films to use extensive CGI and backlit animation to create its signature glowing neon look. While it has been criticized for having a slow-moving plot, the visuals were trailblazing at the time. Disney/Pixar animator John Lasseter once acknowledged that "Without 'Tron,' there would be no 'Toy Story,'" Variety reported.

2. 'War Games' (1983)

What if the games we played had real-life consequences? "War Games" wrestles with this question in another film from the early days of gaming. Matthew Broderick stars as a teenager who hacks into a U.S. military supercomputer to play what he thinks is a video game. Unfortunately, he triggers an advanced AI war simulator and must fight to beat the "game" before it kicks off World War III. The film motivated former President Ronald Reagan to meet with a group of congressional representatives to discuss the scenario's plausibility, Collider reported. The film was "intelligent, tightly wound and ahead of its time," Reid Goldberg mused in Collider, "with themes surrounding the struggle to control emerging AI technology and how to effectively respond to national security threats."

3. 'Wreck-It Ralph' (2012)

Disney/Pixar's "Wreck-It Ralph" takes us into a more literal version of a video game world, with a story set in an arcade. Ralph is the villain in a popular arcade game but dreams of being a hero when the game shuts down for the day. Ostracized by the other characters in his game, Ralph abandons his game for a heartwarming journey of self-discovery. The movie features many retro cameos like Pac-Man and Sonic and is one of the funnier movies on this list. With a "fair amount of heart in the movie," according to Screen Rant, the film is "among Disney's best original animated films in recent memory."

4. 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Based on a book of the same name, Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" brings the audience into the future with this sci-fi flick. Set in 2045, everyone escapes the reality of the real world by playing in the massive virtual reality simulation world Oasis. The film surrounds a team of gamers pursuing a secret Easter egg hidden by the game's eccentric creator before an evil corporation does. The most fun part of the movie is its "exuberant and generous handing out of pop-cultural goodies," A.O. Scott wrote in The New York Times.

5. 'Free Guy' (2021)

"Free Guy" is an ode to the unsung heroes in the background of games, the nonplayable characters, or NPCs. It stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, an NPC bank teller in an advanced massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. The movie follows him after he crosses paths with a player, who helps him realize he's part of the game. From there on, he starts to have a mind of his own, captivating players' attention everywhere. "Free Guy" is another gaming movie brimming with pop culture Easter eggs, cameos and "thematic parallels with everything from "The Lego Movie" to "The Matrix," Wendy Ide wrote in The Guardian. The key to the film's appeal is an "unabashed sweetness and goofy enthusiasm that proves irresistible."