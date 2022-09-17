Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate

Well this we've gotta see.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday challenged Ron DeSantis (R) to a televised debate, after having decried the Florida governor and his conservative counterpart —Texas' Greg Abbott — for relocating vulnerable migrants in protest of President Biden's border policies,

"Hey [DeSantis], clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives," Newsom tweeted Friday. "Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day."

On Thursday, the California governor called on the Department of Justice directly to investigate whether Abbott, who that same day bused some 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C., and DeSantis, who on Wednesday flew roughly 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, had violated federal law. Those flown to Martha's Vineyard specifically also claim to have been misled about their destination, per The New York Times.

"Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified at the images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across to the country to be used as political props," Newsom wrote in Sept. 15 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. "I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme."