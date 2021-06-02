Derek Chauvin's lawyer argues for time served, while prosecutors seek a 30-year sentence

An attorney for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty in April of murdering George Floyd, is asking that his client be sentenced to time served, court records filed on Wednesday show.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson wrote that "in light of Mr. Chauvin's zero criminal history score, his mature age, low risk to re-offend, and the support of his friends and family, Mr. Chauvin is particularly amenable to a mitigated departure and urges this court to grant his motions and pronounce a probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."

The state is seeking a more severe sentence, filing a motion on Wednesday requesting that Chauvin, 45, serve 30 years in prison. Prosecutors say because Chauvin acted with "particular cruelty" in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, he should receive a stricter sentence, ABC News reports. They also declared that Chauvin's "actions traumatized Mr. Floyd's family, the bystanders who watched Mr. Floyd die, and the community. And his conduct shocked the nation's conscience. No sentence can undo the damage defendant's actions have inflicted."

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will be sentenced on the most serious charge he faced: second-degree murder. Because he does not have a criminal record, sentencing guidelines suggest Chauvin will likely receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, ABC News reports. His sentencing is set for June 25.