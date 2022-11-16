Why the Georgia Senate race still matters

After last week's elections, Republicans and Democrats started pouring resources into Georgia, the last big prize of the midterms. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) narrowly led Republican nominee Herschel Walker, but fell short of the 50 percent of the vote needed to win outright. The two will face off again in December, this time with no third-party candidate in the mix; it'll mark the second time Georgia has had to hold a Senate runoff in less than two years.

For a few days, it even looked like the December vote might decide which party controls the Senate, as Georgia's two runoffs did in 2020, but Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) has been projected the winner in a close race against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, ensuring that Democrats will indeed hold onto their razor-thin Senate majority.

Since the Senate majority is no longer at stake, what is the biggest payoff Democrats and Republicans would get from a Georgia victory?

There's still a lot riding on Georgia

The pressure on Warnock has eased now that Democrats have locked up Senate control, says Tori Otten in The New Republic, but "winning would still be a huge boon to his party." The victories by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) gave Democrats 50 seats, so they will control the 50-50 Senate, even if only with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. But 51 seats would help them do a lot more.

It would let them move more forcefully, without constantly worrying whether moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) will torpedo their plans. The extra seat also would "eliminate the unspoken power-sharing agreement between Senate Republicans and Democrats," giving them a majority on committees that have been evenly split in the current 50-50 Senate. That would empower Democrats to "approve moves such as judicial nominations without having to persuade Republicans to their side."

Democrats need the cushion

"There are ample reasons why improving on the bare-minimum majority of 50 Senate seats … is worth fighting hard for," says Jeet Heer in The Nation. Senate Democrats have "some very old members in their caucus." Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is 89, for example, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is 81. "It would be a terrible thing if health issues made it impossible for either of them to carry out their duties, creating a period when Democrats no longer had control of the Senate." If they get that 51st seat, they'll be less likely to be stalled by an illness or any unforeseen absence.