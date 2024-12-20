Georgia DA Fani Willis removed from Trump case

What happened

A Georgia Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 Thursday to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump and others. The appellate decision reversed a lower court ruling that had allowed Willis to continue pursuing the criminal racketeering case after she disclosed a romantic relationship with one of her prosecutors.

Who said what

The panel of Republican-appointed judges ruled that Willis' romantic relationship created the "appearance of impropriety," prompting a "rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings." The dissenting judge, Benjamin Land, said his colleagues overstepped their legal authority, as Willis "has no actual conflict of interest."

The ruling was a "surprise move that threw the entire case into disarray," The New York Times said. Trump afterward told Fox News Digital that the case "should not be allowed to go any further." But the court denied his motion to dismiss the case.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Willis immediately filed a motion of appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. If the appellate court decision stands, "it will be up to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia to find another prosecutor to take over the case," The Associated Press said.