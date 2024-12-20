Georgia DA Fani Willis removed from Trump case

Willis had been prosecuting the election interference case against the president-elect

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis
Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis
(Image credit: Alex Slitz-Pool / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A Georgia Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 Thursday to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump and others. The appellate decision reversed a lower court ruling that had allowed Willis to continue pursuing the criminal racketeering case after she disclosed a romantic relationship with one of her prosecutors.

