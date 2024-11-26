Prosecutor drops federal cases against Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith requested to drop the charges against President-elect Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Prosecutor Jack Smith, left and President-elect Donald Trump, right.
Smith claims his request was the result of a DOJ interpretation of the Constitution that the case be 'dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated'
(Image credit: Saul Loeb and Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Special Counsel Jack Smith Monday officially requested that a federal judge dismiss his office's longstanding indictment against Donald Trump for allegedly working to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸