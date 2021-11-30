Biden laments 'unimaginable grief' of families affected by Michigan school shooting

Three students were killed and eight others injured after a shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, officials said, per CNN. President Biden, while appearing at an event in Minnesota, sent his thoughts to the families of the victims, saying his "heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing their loved one," reports The Associated Press.

A student is reportedly in custody following the shooting, said Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe. He described the suspect as a 15-year-old sophomore boy, and said the students killed were a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl, reports CNN. McCabe also said authorities believe the suspect acted alone, and don't yet know what motivated the attack, writes The Washington Post.

The shooting took place at Oxford High School, about 40 miles north of Detroit. One teacher is reportedly among the injured.

Biden said the "whole community has to be in a state of shock right now." Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) similarly said "We must continue to pray and hope for the additional students and teacher who have been injured, and for the students who are in shock right now." The lawmaker called this a "dark and painful day for Michigan."