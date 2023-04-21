Do 'stand your ground' laws protect victims or promote violence?

The debate over gun control seems to be never-ending, and a pair of recent tragedies have only further stirred the pot: A 16-year-old honor student in Kansas City — Ralph Yarl — was shot while ringing a doorbell at the wrong house, and a New York woman — Kaylin Gillis — died after a homeowner shot her allegedly for turning around in his driveway.

Both situations have cast renewed scrutiny on controversial self-defense protections known as "stand your ground" laws. Such rules are based on a common law ruling known as the "castle doctrine,'' which says that "individuals have the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against an intruder in their home," per the National Conference of State Legislatures. Today, there are about 35 states that have implemented some type of "stand your ground" law, CBS News reports.

But how far is too far when it comes to self-defense? Do such laws afford people a license to kill without discretion? Or are they necessary to make sure those who act in self-defense are not punished?

'Subject to be shot'

The only thing "stand your ground" laws do is make it so that "every U.S. postal worker, every Amazon delivery person, every pizza delivery person, every Girl Scout volunteer, anybody knocking on your door now becomes someone who's subject to be shot," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D) argued on MSNBC.

Indeed, critics of "stand your ground" laws allege they create more problems than they do solutions. Under such rules, an individual may be able to use deadly force "even if it can be proven that [they] knew [they] had safe alternatives to force and violence by stepping away," Ari Freilich, the state policy director for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told NPR. The laws also exacerbate "racial biases in the legal systems, "gender biases in the legal system," and create "a feedback loop of more distrust of the system, and more violence," she added.