Is the world in the midst of a male fertility crisis? Or are we overstating the problem? Here's everything you need to know:

How has male fertility declined?

Human sperm count has fallen by over 50 percent over the last 50 years, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Human Reproductive Update. Global birth rates are also at a record low, with more than 50 percent of the world's population living in countries "with a fertility rate below two children per woman," according to BBC. And low sperm count is not the only driving factor here — research has also indicated a decline in testosterone levels, as well as higher rates of testicular cancer and erectile dysfunction among men, per BBC.

"I think one of the fundamental functions of any species is reproduction," urologist Michael Eisenberg told CNN. "So I think if there is a signal that reproduction is in decline, I think that's a very important finding."

Overall, infertility affects one out of every six people in the world, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.

Why is male fertility declining?

The exact cause of the decline remains unclear, but some theories have emerged.

Lower sperm counts among men could come as a result of epigenetic changes, or "alterations to the way genes work, caused by environmental or lifestyle factors," as defined by BBC. "There are signs that it could be cumulative across generations," Hagai Levine, a professor of epidemiology, told the outlet. "This [declining sperm count] is a marker of poor health of men, maybe even of mankind."

Speaking of, a general decline in health could also be a factor. "There is a strong link between a man's reproductive health and his overall health. So it could also speak to that too, that maybe we're not as healthy as we once were," Eisenberg, the urologist, told CNN. Further, "stress of the mother, maternal smoking, and especially exposure to manmade chemicals that are in plastic, such as phthalates," can also disrupt the development of the male reproductive system," Levine added, speaking with CNN.