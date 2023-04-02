Should labs try to create exotic animal meat?

Meat alternatives seem to be all the rage these days, with plant-based meats rising to the forefront. However, another option is also gaining traction: laboratory-produced meat. Until now, these products have mostly been replacements for conventional meats. Described by Bon Appétit as "beef grown from cow cells and pork grown from pig cells," unlike plant-based meats, lab-grown meats are actually made from the genetic building blocks of animals.

However, with the uptick of this trend, another offshoot of the meat industry has risen: exotic lab-based meats. An Australian company, Vow, recently unveiled a meatball made from a meat-producing gene of woolly mammoth DNA — yes, the same animal that has been extinct for 4,000 years. While this meatball was not edible, and was created only to market the possibilities of sustainable meat, the company is jumping ahead with the exotic trend, and has "already investigated the potential of more than 50 species, including alpaca, buffalo, crocodile, kangaroo, peacocks and different types of fish," The Guardian reports. The fish-cultivated meat is slated to be sold in Singapore later this year.

There is even an entire brand, Primeval Foods, that focuses exclusively on cultivating exotic meats, such as lions, tigers, and zebras," Fast Company reports. Another startup in Europe, Paleo, is similarly looking into alternatives for meat and fish through precision fermentation and lab growth.

However, it seems not everybody is on board with the idea of lab-based meats, especially when it comes to more exotic varieties of animals. The Italian government recently put forth a bill that "would ban laboratory-produced meat and other synthetic foods," BBC News notes, citing an effort to protect the country's longstanding culinary heritage.

What are commentators saying?

The answer might not be so simple, MacKenzie Graham argues for Slate, noting that "even if eating lab-grown meat—animal or otherwise—isn't, strictly speaking, immoral," there are environmental and cultural questions about the practice.