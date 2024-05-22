Long Covid and chronic pain: is it all in the mind?
'Retraining the brain' could offer a solution for some long Covid sufferers
Patients and parents of children with long Covid say they are being offered psychological treatments to tackle their physical symptoms.
The condition affects around two million people in England and Scotland, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures. And with no approved treatment path for patients, some have been experimenting with rewiring their minds in an attempt to manage their symptoms.
Why is treating long Covid so difficult?
Long Covid is an "umbrella term to describe a range of different problems in different people", said the BBC. There is currently "no official test or approved treatment" for the condition.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
And with illnesses with no direct test available, there is a "history of branding them as being driven by mindset". This is an "ongoing challenge" for people with myalgic encephalomyelitis or ME, said the broadcaster.
And the same is true of long Covid. "Doctors struggle to diagnose the condition due to its complex range of symptoms and often treat it as a psychological rather than physical disease," said the i news site. A number of parents said they had been accused of faking or exaggerating their children's illness as a result.
The ONS figures show an estimated 62,000 children aged between two and 16 years old have reported suffering from long Covid, but when parents have sought a diagnosis from their GP or cited it as a reason for missing school, they have been accused of fabricated or induced illness (FII) – a form of child abuse in which a parent exaggerates or causes their child's illness.
What options do patients have?
Recovery from Covid and long Covid is "different for everybody", said the NHS. The health service advises ways to treat specific symptoms, such as fatigue, mental health concerns and breathlessness.
But with around 381,000 people with the condition reporting that their ability to undertake daily activities has been "limited a lot", said the ONS, some are turning to alternative treatment paths. Speaking to the BBC, former Team GB rower Oonagh Cousins described taking a course called the "Lightning Process", which "teaches people they can rewire their brains to stop or improve long Covid symptoms quickly", said the broadcaster.
"They were trying to suggest that I could think my way out of the symptoms, basically. And I disputed that entirely," the former rower told the BBC. "I had a very clearly physical illness. And I felt that they were blaming my negative thought processes for why I was ill."
Some people said they felt worse after taking the course, and others felt they were being "blamed" for their symptoms, a claim denied by the programme's founder, Dr Phil Parker. And while it wasn't successful for all, some people told the BBC the course had helped "a lot", with one woman saying she had started to "feel better almost immediately".
How do psychological treatments work?
There is some evidence that "retraining the brain" could hold a possible solution for people with chronic pain, and some long Covid sufferers.
The findings of a small study published last year in the journal JAMA Network Open by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus provided "new evidence supporting the effectiveness of brain-based treatments for chronic back pain", one of the most common and debilitating forms of pain, reported Medical News Today.
Through pain reprocessing therapy, a psychological treatment that teaches people to recognise pain signals sent to the brain as less threatening, the team found that "66% of participants reported being pain-free or nearly pain-free", compared with 20% of people who received a placebo, said co-author Yoni Ashar in The Conversation.
A separate 2022 study, also published in JAMA, put a group of 138 Sydney-based lower-back pain sufferers through a 12-week "sensorimotor retraining programme", in which physiotherapists taught them the unhappy science behind chronic pain, and then "retrained" their brains while increasing activity level. "Neuroplasticity – the wellness buzzword of the moment – is behind both the development of chronic pain and the success of the JAMA study," said Julia Buckley, author of "Heal Me", in The Times in 2022.
"Brains strengthen neural pathways they are using and bypass those they are not, meaning that the longer that alarm is misfiring, the more your brain is normalising the new pathways" so "the longer you're in pain, the less chance you have of getting out of it."
But neuroscientist Dr Camilla Nord, speaking to the BBC, said that while the brain can create physical symptoms of ill health, "it's a wild claim to say there's nothing wrong with your body". Psychologically focused therapies can "calm the body's stress response and adjust how people react to their symptoms", she said, but even if the symptoms are based in the brain, that's not necessarily "something that you can actively change".
Is long Covid care improving?
Leading long Covid researcher Professor Danny Altmann told the BBC that in England, care for patients with the condition is "uneven". The NHS has invested significant resource in support services in recent years, but data suggests care remains limited.
Of 58 NHS trusts that responded to a Freedom of Information request issued by the broadcaster, just seven said they had a full-time doctor on staff, and 24 said they could not prescribe medication. Treatment for the condition, said Altmann, has become a "postcode lottery".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The long journey to becoming an astronaut
In The Spotlight Soaring into space remains a dream of children and adults alike – but how do you become an astronaut?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Covid-19 infects 2024 election'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
El Califa de León: the world's first Michelin star tacos
The Week Recommends Unassuming taqueria in business since 1968 joins fine-dining spots in guide's first Mexico edition
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Covid four years on: have we got over the pandemic?
Today's Big Question Brits suffering from both lockdown nostalgia and collective trauma that refuses to go away
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The hollow classroom
Opinion Remote school let kids down. It will take much more than extra tutoring for kids to recover.
By Mark Gimein Published
-
How helpful are mental health apps?
Under the radar Market is booming, offering accessibility and affordability, but many apps are unregulated and share sensitive user data
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Excess screen time is making children only see what is in front of them
Under the radar The future is looking blurry. And very nearsighted.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
How the transmission of Alzheimer's might be possible
The Explainer New research links dementia cases to injections of human growth hormone from deceased donors' brains
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Car fatality rates are driving up
The Explainer The dang Covid pandemic made us worse drivers
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Argentina: the therapy capital of the world
Under the radar Buenos Aires natives go hungry to pay for psychoanalysis, amid growing instability, anxiety – and societal acceptance
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Workplace wellness programmes: a waste of time and money?
Talking Point Global corporate industry is booming but positive impact on staff well-being is debatable
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published