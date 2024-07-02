Why perimenopause is being called the second puberty

Many women are uninformed about this little-discussed stage of life

Sad-looking woman in her 30s sitting on the floor next to her bed
Perimenopausal women are about 40% more likely to experience depression
(Image credit: Valeriy_G / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Remember puberty? You probably wish you didn't. Experiencing uncomfortable hormonal changes the first time around probably felt like enough, but women are quietly undergoing something akin to a second puberty. It is called perimenopause and refers to the transition into menopause that typically begins in a woman's mid- to late 30s, according to Healthline. The process can involve changes to hormones, skin, hair, weight and more.

Perimenopause has been in the spotlight of late. Filmmaker Miranda July's new book "All Fours" was called the "first great perimenopause novel" by The New York Times, and actress Naomi Watts recently declared that perimenopause should become "the new puberty," that way it might garner more empathy and attention. When Watts hit perimenopause, "there was no information, no community," she said to The Wall Street Journal. Many non-famous women feel similarly uninformed about this little-discussed stage of life. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Women's Health Health Care Health Aging
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸