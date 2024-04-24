Pros and cons of universal health care

A medical system that serves everyone comes with its own costs, and they're not only financial

Medics treat a patient in the intensive care unit at Chiba University Hospital in Japan
Medics treat a patient in the intensive care unit at Chiba University Hospital in Japan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK
published

 An "unhappy mix" of long waiting times, staff shortages and strained budgets is "fuelling a boom in demand for private health care" in the UK.

A "fundamental shift" is occurring in the country's relationship with the NHS, said CNN.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Nhs Health Care
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸