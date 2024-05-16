US overdose deaths fell in 2023, still topped 100k

New CDC data shows drug overdose deaths dropped for the first time in five years

EMS responds to suspected overdose in Maryland
The "leveling of the overdose curve" is welcome but the death toll remained "historically high"
(Image credit: Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

U.S. overdose deaths declined in 2023 for the first time in five years, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But last year's 107,543 fatal overdoses, while a 3% drop, marked the third straight year of more than 100,000 deaths.

