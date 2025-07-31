What did the doctors' strike achieve?

With fewer doctors walking out than in previous strikes, are there signs of a 'softening' in the pay dispute?

Photo composite of striking doctors
Health Secretary Wes Streeting is said to want to 'get a deal done' with the doctors but there may not yet be 'enough common ground'
By
published

Resident doctors have "squandered the goodwill" of the government with their "self-defeating" strike action, said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

The medics' five-day strike over pay finished on Wednesday but the British Medical Association, which represents them, has not ruled out further action. In a letter to the BMA, the health secretary said the strike was "deeply disappointing and entirely unnecessary".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
