Christmas may be over, but Kwanzaa is just beginning. Here's everything you need to know about the weeklong celebration of familial and cultural reconnection:

What is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American families, pan-African families, and cultural history that runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The secular holiday was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, an acclaimed activist and professor of Africana studies. Karenga established the holiday in the wake of the 1964 Watts Riots in Los Angeles, California, which were spurred by frustrations over an abusive police force and overwhelming poverty. By creating Kwanzaa, Karenga hoped to rebuild the community and reaffirm pride in the typically-sidelined Black culture.

Karenga says the name Kwanzaa is derived from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning "first fruits." When developing the holiday and its community-focused traditions, Karenga drew inspiration from African harvest festivals, "in which communities came together to celebrate the fruits of their collective labor," per National Geographic.

Kwanzaa was initially pegged as an alternative to Christmas, which Karenga believed "stood in the way of Black cultural advancement," historian Keith Mayes wrote in his book, Kwanzaa: Black Power and the Making of the African-American Holiday Tradition. But as the holiday gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, Karenga relaxed his stance so as to avoid alienating religious Black people. "Kwanzaa was not created to give people an alternative to their own religion or religious holiday," Karenga said in his 1997 book, Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Family, Community, and Culture.

In 1993, former President Bill Clinton was the first to issue a presidential Kwanzaa greeting, saying: "At a time when we are seeking ways to revitalize our neighborhoods and empower those who have been powerless for too long, Kwanzaa encourages us to rebuild and gives us the opportunity to celebrate the strengths of the African-American community." Every president since has followed Clinton's lead and issued a greeting to mark the celebration of Kwanzaa.

What are the seven core principles of Kwanzaa?

The rituals and celebrations of Kwanzaa follow seven communitarian principles known as the Nguzo Saba. Each day of the weeklong celebration is dedicated to reflecting on one of these principles.