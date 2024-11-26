The holidays need an array of dishes. These 7 recipes to the delicious rescue.
New Year's Eve, post-gathering brunch and a healthy vegetable contrast are all present
The end of the year — and next year's beginning — are awash with opportunities for cooking and feasting. There are brunches and late-night gatherings, cocktail parties and family-or-friend meals. You will need some blowout dishes, like a gobsmacking take on shrimp cocktail. You will also require some underpinning healthful plates, like a mess of west African collard greens. Holiday time and the deep of winter is now.
Gochujang-Butter-Braised Tofu
The recipe's name sure is a mouthful. The ease of the dish's preparation is a breezy contrast. Minimal chopping; one skillet; enormous flavor. The Korean red pepper paste, gochujang, does the robust heavy-lifting. Onion and soy and fish sauces provide contrast, and a wallop of butter buffs the sharp edges smooth. Comfort eating at its most efficient.
Cornbread
Put together two great pastry chefs-slash-writers and the results are going to sing. The British one, Nicola Lamb, recently invited the Southern one, Bronwen Wyatt, to write an article and recipe for cornbread on Lamb's Substack newsletter. After much testing and futzing, Wyatt landed on a kind of platonic cornbread: corn-y with a touch of wheat flour and sugar. Deep-dive the article's research, if you like. Or hop straight to the recipe and bask in the praise from your holiday-table guests.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Crispy Hash Browns with Crème Fraîche
During the holiday season, there is essentially no wrong time to serve hash browns. Any kind will do, but a luxurious homemade version brings particular joy to dinner or brunch. Cook them ahead and store them in a freezer. One winter morning you will be thrilled they are there.
Liberian Collard Greens with Smoked Herring
All the extravagant cooking of the holiday and winter season warrants tonifying contrast. Thin-sliced collard greens are stewed with onion, bouillon cubes and smoked fish, in a preparation modeled after greens cooked by the author's Liberian grandmother. In about 30 minutes the dish is ready, an encouraging tangle of tasty equilibrium.
Caesar Roasted Broccoli
Yes, you can really and truly Caesar-ify most any vegetable. That slick, umami-centric dressing composed of egg, garlic and anchovy is a winning mixture on an array of produce. Here, breadcrumbs are laced with the core Caesar elements, then strewn over simple roasted broccoli and finished with a hailstorm of shredded Parm.
Roasted Shrimp Cocktail with Horseradish Sauce
The classic shrimp cocktail, with its poached crustaceans and zippy cocktail sauce, is a friendly standard. But throw the shrimp in a ripping-hot oven so their sweetness takes on a caramelized roughness, then match that with a spiky mayonnaise and horseradish sauce and, well, welcome to the new shrimp-cocktail frontier.
Shakshuka
Lior Lev Sercarz is a master of spices. His shakshuka takes the tomato-and-pepper mold and spins it into a gambol through fields of celery and coriander seeds, ground chipotles and sweet paprika. Poach a few eggs in the heady base, and experience a fresh divulgence about a dish you maybe only thought you understood.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
Today's political cartoons - November 26, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - Hong Kong, a big bird, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Methanol poisoning: how Laos horror happened
The Explainer Recent 'tainted-alcohol' deaths expose 'dangerous incentives driving backpacker-focused tourism'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Are cinema singalongs hitting a bum note?
Talking Point Wicked fans have been belting out songs during screenings – and not everyone's happy
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Samarkand travel guide: the cultural heart of Uzbekistan
The Week Recommends The mesmerising ancient city blends old and new
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published
-
This winter heed the call of these 7 spots for prime whale watching
The Week Recommends Make a splash in Maui, Mexico and Sri Lanka
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
4 tips for hosting an ecofriendly Thanksgiving
The Week Recommends Coming together for the holidays typically produces a ton of waste, but with proper preparation, you can have an environmentally friendly gathering.
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
7 beautiful towns to visit in Switzerland during the holidays
The Week Recommends Find bliss in these charming Swiss locales that blend the traditional with the modern
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Mary Poppins tour: 'humdinger' of a show kicks off at Bristol Hippodrome
The Week Recommends Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers are 'true triple threats' as Mary and Bert in 'timeless' production
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
These 7 touring theater productions are ready to carry you through the holidays and into the new year
The Week Recommends Your favorite movie-turned-musical might be coming to a city near you
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Kimpton Everly Hotel: the perfect base to explore Hollywood
The Week Recommends Escape the bustle of LA at this laidback bolthole
By Caroline Dolby Published
-
The best TV spy thrillers
The Week Recommends Brilliant espionage series, packed with plot twists to keep you hooked until the end
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published