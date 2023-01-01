Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Speed Reads

Happy New Year!

World rings in 2023

byJeva Lange
10:40 AM

Country by country, the world welcomed 2023 early Sunday morning — and bid goodbye to a year marked by war, economic uncertainties, and COVID variants.

Many cities were celebrating New Year's in full force for the first time since the pandemic, with more than 100,000 gathering on the Embankment of the Thames in London for a firework show that paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, while an estimated million people braved the rain for the New Year's Eve party in New York's Times Square.

New Year&#039;s Eve celebrations light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Fireworks over Big Ben in London.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

New Year&#039;s Eve in Times Square

Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images

New Year&#039;s Eve in San Francisco

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"I just wish everyone a lot of prosperity, peace, and love," Tina Wright, a reveler visiting New York City from the Phoenix area, told the Los Angeles Times. "And let's just get things moving in the world right now."

