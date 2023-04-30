What's behind America's child care crisis?

President Biden recently signed an executive order aimed at fulfilling some of his early promises to make child care cheaper and more accessible to American families. Though he called the order "the most comprehensive set of actions any administration has taken to date to increase access to high-quality child care," it remains to be seen if it will effectively address America's longstanding child care issues. Skip advert Despite consisting of over 50 directives aimed at nearly every Cabinet-level agency," CNN reports that the order pales in comparison to Biden's goals from the beginning of his term, "when he proposed $225 billion to fully cover child care for low-income Americans and an additional $200 billion for universal preschool." The child care industry is plagued by several problems, some of which were exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The price of child care continues to rise, and employees are leaving the profession in droves. Parents struggle to find solutions, and many are forced to leave the workforce. Child care issues are not unique to the current crisis. Among lawmakers, there has been some resistance to creating a long-lasting solution for child care problems that plague the country's families and, in turn, the overall welfare of the nation's economy. Why does affordable child care feel so out of reach for Americans? America's child care crisis "can be broken down into three key, interrelated challenges," Gianna Melillo writes for The Hill, "affordability, accessibility, and quality of care." The child care industry is "labor-intensive and requires a high level of staffing, raising the financial burden on centers and increasing the costs of care," says Melillo. The high costs of running the business can preclude child care centers from paying employees competitive wages," adds Melillo, "resulting in high turnover or staffing shortages, which stretch centers' financial resources."

Still, the U.S. is not the only country struggling with unaffordable child care. "In the U.K., the unaffordable cost of child care has women increasingly leaving the labor force and is emerging as a major political issue," reports Bloomberg. What are commentators saying about America's child care crisis? One barrier to solving the crisis is that there isn't a clear consensus on the root of the problem, says Rachel Cohen in Vox. "Crises are often multifaceted, and disagreement over what should be prioritized to address them is not unusual." However, lumping all child care adjacent issues into one problem "often muddles the picture and implies there's more consensus on said crisis than actually exists," she adds. "This matters because not all proposed child care solutions would address the respective concerns, and some interventions could even make aspects worse." Undervaluing child care providers, despite how crucial their work is, will keep America locked in the crisis. "Until child care becomes a well-compensated and well-respected job, all efforts to give parents more affordable choices will fall short," says Katie Martin in The Atlantic. In addition to better compensation for providers, "intentional efforts to uplift the profession," such as changing the language lawmakers use and educating the public, could help entice people back towards the industry. "In the end, parents' child care pain points cannot be resolved simply by making child care cheaper," she adds. "Investing in a strong workforce is the first step to making high-quality child care available to all who need it." The president's recent mandates might be aiming at tackling the ongoing child care crisis, "but without support from Congress, Biden's order can't fix the industry in a significant way," Catarina Saraiva writes in Bloomberg. She noted that Biden's proposal "offered no new funding." While the order directs government agencies to find ways to increase pay for Head Start teachers, "the program serves just a fraction of the population," leaving the vast majority of the affected industry unaddressed.