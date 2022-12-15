When will inflation end? Forecasts for 2023.

New year, new inflation rates? For many Americans enduring higher prices, that's likely something on the wishlist for 2023. In November 2022, inflation did ease to 7.1 percent, down from 7.7 percent in October. It was the fifth month in a row that inflation rates have dropped. The annual rate is still steep, but things appear to be moving in the right direction. The question now is whether that will continue through 2023. Signs are pointing to yes, but there are a lot of factors at play. Here's a look ahead.

Where are inflation rates expected to go in 2023?

It depends on who you ask — and what the future holds.

Kiplinger predicted that "the slowing economy is likely to bring the yearly inflation rate down to 3.2 percent by the end of 2023." Preston Caldwell, head of U.S. economics at Morningstar, told TIME's NextAdvisor that "we expect inflation to undershoot 2 percent in 2023 and 2024," as sources of the current high rate recede and monetary policy tightens.

Meanwhile, NextAdvisor explained that there's "no clear answer among economists" to the question of whether peak inflation in the U.S. has passed. Though there are promising signs — such as price declines in sectors like used cars, gas, and apparel — there are a number of factors at play in determining the future inflation rate, including Fed decisions on interest rate hikes, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and developments in the war in Ukraine. All of this to say, other experts contend that it could be two to three years before we see inflation truly come down.

Are high prices on their way out?

No, probably not. NextAdvisor put it succinctly: "Economists and financial experts agree on one thing: Higher prices will likely last well into next year, if not longer."