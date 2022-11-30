ISIS confirms its leader was killed, does not provide details

ISIS confirmed the death of its leader on Wednesday and announced his replacement, CNN reported.

In a message from ISIS' media affiliate al-Furqan obtained by CNN, it was announced that Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who had served as the caliph of ISIS since March, had been killed in battle.

"I announce and mourn for the Islamic state and the fighters of almighty Islamic state, [the death] of the Amir of believers and the Calipha of the Muslims Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi … he was killed while struggling against the enemies of God," an ISIS spokesperson said.

No additional details on al-Qurayshi's death were released.

In his place, ISIS announced a new leader, Abu al-Husain al-Husaini al-Quraishi, would take over the reins of the terrorist group. Few details about al-Quraishi were released, but ISIS reportedly described him as an "old fighter."

In response to the report, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said, "We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don't have any additional operational details to provide at this time," Fox News reported. When asked if the White House had independently confirmed al-Qurayshi's death, Kirby said, "We're still working our way through that."

"We welcome the announcement that another leader from ISIS is no longer walking the face of the earth," Kirby added.

The death of al-Qurayshi marks the second ISIS leader to be killed this year after the previous caliph died during a U.S. raid this past February.