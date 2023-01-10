Biden's Bolsonaro dilemma

Thousands of supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil's three branches of government on Jan. 8, vandalizing and looting the Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. Brazilian authorities arrested about 1,500 rioters over the next 48 hours and said they plan to prosecute at least 1,000 of them. But the former president this mob was rioting for was not in Brasilia, the capital, with them — or even in Brazil.

Bolsonaro spent the last two days of his presidency and first week of 2023 in Florida, where he arrived on Dec. 30. It's not clear when — or if — he plans to leave.

His successor, President Inácio Lula da Silva, and other Brazilian officials blame Bolsonaro's baseless claims of election fraud for inciting the attack on Brazil's government, but he has not yet been charged in connection with the assault. There have been rumblings from Brazilian officials and U.S. Democrats for President Biden to kick Bolsonaro out of the U.S. and back to Brazil, however. What are Biden's options, and which should he choose?

What is Bolsonaro doing in Florida?

The recently unelected president has been staying in a house owned by Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter José Aldo da Silva Oliveira in a gated community off the highway to Disney World outside Orlando. He greets Brazilian expats outside the house and has been photographed shopping at the local grocery store and, in his last lunch as president, dining by himself at an Orlando-area KFC.

Ultimo almoço como presidente: pic.twitter.com/bovaXR7KAk — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) December 31, 2022

On Dec. 9, he checked into an Orlando-area hospital with abdominal discomfort he linked to a 2018 stabbing attack.

Otherwise, it isn't clear what brought him to the U.S. or what his future plans may be. But Florida "has long served as a haven for foreign leaders escaping political or legal turmoil at home," The Washington Post reports. "Over the last century, strongmen and former leaders from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, Peru and Bolivia have relocated to the state, often buying property and seamlessly blending in with other expats from Latin and South America, some until their final days."

Should Biden give him the boot?

If Brazil files charges against Bolsonaro — for the Jan. 8 insurrection or one of the other alleged crimes prosecutors are investigating him over — Biden would probably try to comply. But some Democrats want him to be more proactive.