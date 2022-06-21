Jan. 6 committee subpoenas never-before-seen documentary footage of Trump and his inner circle

The Jan. 6 committee sent a subpoena last week requiring British filmmaker Alex Holder to submit never-before-seen documentary footage of the events of Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump, and members of Trump's inner circle to the committee, Politico reported Tuesday.

Holder had been working on a documentary series on the 2020 election called Unprecedented, which is set to be released as a three-part series on an unidentified streaming platform this summer.

"We understand," Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in the subpoena, "you have raw footage depicting the January 6th attack and of President Trump and others discussing the November 2020 presidential election results."

The scheduled attached to the subpoena required Holder to produce any raw footage taken in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6; any raw footage "pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity" in the 2020 presidential election; and any raw footage of interviews conducted with then-President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, or then-Vice President Mike Pence from Sept. 2020 through the present.

Trump's allies were reportedly blindsided by the news, with one former Trump 2020 campaign official messaging Rolling Stone, "What the f--k is this?" after seeing the Politico story.

The committee plans to interview Holder on Thursday.