Jan. 6 committee stretches hearings into July

The Jan. 6 committee's public hearing schedule will now extend into July, chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Wednesday. Originally, the panel had been expected to hold seven hearings throughout June, with a final report on its findings coming in September, NPR reports.

A fifth hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but the remaining two will now be pushed until Congress reconvenes following July 4 recess. Thompson also noted that additional hearings are "always a possibility," especially as the committee receives new information — take the recently-subpoenaed documentary footage, for example.

But, he added, "I think we could supplement the next two hearings with some of the material and obviously, if necessary, we'll just include it in the report."

Dates and times for the new hearings will be announced soon, an aide told NPR.

Thursday's hearing, which will be led by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), will focus on "former President Trump's pressure campaign against the Department of Justice," Axios writes.