Jan. 6 committee recommends barring Trump from office in final report

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack released its final report on Thursday, concluding that then-President Donald Trump incited the insurrection with the false claim the 2020 election was stolen, and recommending that Congress consider barring him from holding public office again.

The 845-page report is based on 1,000-plus interviews and a massive collection of documents compiled during a year-and-half-long investigation. "That evidence has led to an overriding and straightforward conclusion: the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of Jan. 6th would have happened without him," the report said.

Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the report was "highly partisan."