Bezos thanks Amazon customers and employees for space flight because 'you guys paid for all this'

Jeff Bezos is offering his thanks to Amazon employees and customers for paying for him to launch himself into space.

The Amazon founder on Tuesday took part in a successful first human flight of his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which reached an altitude of 66 miles on a trip that lasted around 10 minutes. In a press conference after returning to Earth, Bezos said he wanted to thank a few people, including employees and customers of Amazon, where he served as CEO until earlier this month.

"I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this," Bezos said, prompting laughter from the audience.

He continued, "Seriously, for every Amazon customer out there and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart very much, it's very appreciated."

Bezos also declared that his expectations for the flight were "dramatically exceeded," concluding that being in zero gravity was "actually much nicer than being in full gravity" and was a "very pleasurable experience."