Tom Holland, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, John Cena, other stars read mean tweets about themselves

To celebrate the imminent release of the new Spider-Man movie, Jimmy Kimmel Live collected a montage of TV and movie stars — including current Spider-Man Tom Holland himself — reading mean tweets about themselves. A lot of the actors told the mean tweeters to go do vulgar things to themselves, but Holland took a success-is-the-best-rebuttal stand, Anne Hathaway shot down her online creep, and John Cena offered a surprisingly high-minded comeback to being called a "talentless ball sack." You can get your fill of mild celebrity humiliation and retaliation below.