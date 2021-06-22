Biden dials up support of For The People Act after criticism from progressives

President Biden has called for the passage of the For The People Act, Democrats' contentious election and voter reform legislation, ahead of the Senate's procedural vote on Tuesday. The president has faced progressive criticism over his hands-off approach in advocating for the bill he says America so "urgently" needs.

"We can't sit idly by while democracy is in peril," Biden writes. "We urgently need the For The People Act. Send it to my desk."

We can’t sit idly by while democracy is in peril – here, in America. We need to protect the sacred right to vote and ensure “We the People” choose our leaders, the very foundation on which our democracy rests. We urgently need the For The People Act. Send it to my desk. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 22, 2021

The upper chamber is scheduled to vote later Tuesday on whether to open debate on voting rights legislation, but without at least 10 GOP nods in their favor, Democrats will be unable to reach the 60-vote threshold required to block a Republican-led filibuster, an inevitability Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) essentially confirmed earlier Tuesday.