Kellyanne Conway tells Biden to resign after she's asked to step down from military advisory board post

On Wednesday, the Biden administration requested the resignations of multiple individuals appointed to military advisory boards by former President Donald Trump, Politico reports. The officials were notified via letter, which alerted them that they would have until Wednesday night to step down; otherwise, they would be terminated.

But one booted board member — former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway — was clearly not willing to take the news lying down, instead responding with her own letter calling on President Biden to abdicate his White House throne.

"Your decision is disappointing but understandable given the need to distract from a news cycle that has you mired in multiple self-inflicted crises and plummeting poll numbers," wrote Conway, bashing Biden for rising COVID cases, inflation, and the convoluted Afghanistan withdrawal.

Conway said her post on the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy was an "honor," and harkened back to the "privilege" of working for Trump "rather than a president whose actions resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members."

"I'm not resigning, Conway wrote to Biden, "but you should."

Other officials asked to resign include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, reports CNN.