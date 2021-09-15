Jen Psaki dismisses GOP critics of Gen. Milley: 'The leader of their party fomented an insurrection and many of them were silent'

Even following bombshell reports of a call to his Chinese counterpart after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley still has the commander in chief's trust, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

On Wednesday, Psaki clarified that since Biden is not as reckless or chaotic as former President Donald Trump, the current president is comfortable with Milley's continued service, despite the revelations that he took secret action to undermine Trump.

"I can't speak to the former president's experience with him or the former president's views of him," Psaki said of Trump in regards to Milley. "But ... this current president, who follows the constitution, who's not fomenting an insurrection, who follows the rule of law, has complete confidence in Chairman Milley."

WATCH: Jen Psaki Defends Gen. Milley, Slams Republicans Who 'Stood By' While Trump Fomented Insurrection https://t.co/afgUwscd9I pic.twitter.com/iP60D159iv — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) September 15, 2021

Psaki also went on to dismiss the idea that Republican criticism might influence Biden in how he deals with the situation, adding "I don't think the president is looking for the guidance of members of Congress who stood by while the ... president of the United States and the leader of their party fomented an insurrection and many of them were silent."

Also on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Milley released a statement responding to the debacle, purporting the chairman's actions to be "in keeping" with his normal duties.