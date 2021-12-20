NASCAR driver Brandon Brown of 'Let's Go Brandon' fame says he doesn't want to lead a 'political fight'

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown is speaking out about his unexpected role in an anti-Biden meme.

Brown spoke with The New York Times and penned an essay published in Newsweek about the birth of the "Let's Go Brandon" chant. It originated at a NASCAR race Brown participated in after a reporter claimed the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon" when they were really chanting "F--- Joe Biden." The former phrase has since been popularized as a meme and used as code for the latter.

Brown told The New York Times he has "zero desire to be involved in politics" and just wants to "focus on racing," adding he doesn't "know enough about politics to really form a true opinion." He also said he hoped to figure out a way to make "Let's Go Brandon" a positive thing, as "if they're going to use my name, I'd like for it to be productive."

Brown also penned an essay for Newsweek, in which he writes he was afraid of being "canceled by my sponsors, or by the media, for being caught up in something that has little to do with me" when the chant emerged. But he goes on to say he's been trying to "understand why millions of people are chanting my name" and now believes he does.

"I understand that millions of people are struggling right now and are frustrated," Brown wrote. "Struggling to get by and struggling to build a solid life for themselves and their families, and wondering why their government only seems to make it worse. People have a right to frustration — even anger."

While writing that he has "no interest in leading some political fight," Brown also said he's "no longer going to be silent about the situation I find myself in, and why millions of Americans are chanting my name," adding, "I hear them, even if Washington does not."