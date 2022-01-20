The futility of Biden's 1st year

It was supposed to be "an FDR-sized presidency." In the spring and summer of 2020, after Joe Biden had rolled up the Democratic nomination and polls were predicting a decisive, double-digit victory over incumbent President Donald Trump plus big gains in Congress, the possibility of a real governing majority for Democrats felt tantalizingly real. Instead, the election was closer than anticipated, leaving the new president with almost unworkably narrow majorities in the House and especially the Senate. In the year since his hopeful inauguration, President Biden has been frustrated at almost every turn. The warp-speed evaporation of Biden's popularity will be compared to the similar first-year erosion for Trump in 2017. But the process was markedly different. Biden has not deliberately engineered a series of constitutional crises, nor has he corruptly abused his power in the ways that chipped away at his public standing. While Biden's rhetoric about the voluntarily unvaccinated has grown increasingly harsh, much of the public shares his contempt for the people deliberately keeping the pandemic roiling. And whereas Trump managed to become broadly disliked despite overseeing a booming pre-pandemic economy, Biden's low marks are due significantly to problems he inherited and, realistically, can only do so much to address. It didn't start out this way. Biden and his new Democratic majority delivered quickly on their promised relief bill last March, sending $1,400 checks to every American adult and providing a variety of subsidies for hard-hit states and municipalities. The administration also quickly righted the ship on the Trump administration's train-wreck of a vaccine rollout, moving toward broad vaccine availability for all adults months earlier than planned. With momentum building toward a bipartisan infrastructure package and a broader social spending bill, COVID cases dropping to barely perceptible levels, and a "hot vaxx summer" of jubilation for the vaccinated, Biden declared independence from the virus on July 4 and began preparing for a post-pandemic future.

In a lot of ways, that was the last truly positive moment for the president in his first year in office. By late July, it was clear that the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, was more infectious and able to cause some "breakthrough" infections in fully vaccinated people. Experts moved from hopeful talk of "herd immunity" to a more ominous and uncertain discussion of a world in which COVID is endemic. Sure enough, by summer's end, another full-blown COVID wave was sweeping across the country. More politically disastrous for the president than the fact of the variant itself was the way the administration seemed utterly unprepared for it, then again for the even more transmissible (but thankfully less deadly) Omicron variant. Long after Israeli data demonstrated the need for a third shot, the administration deferred to overly cautious federal scientists, undermining public interest in boosters and needlessly exposing millions to more risk before finally approving an additional shot in stages starting in September. The rollout of vaccines for kids under 12 was treated without any of the requisite urgency that had been applied to the adult vaccines, and when the Omicron wave arrived in December, Americans were shocked to find basic pandemic infrastructure — free rapid tests and high-quality masks — were in perilously short supply. These failures can no longer be blamed on Trump, and the public has taken notice. Alongside these demoralizing setbacks in the pandemic were other developing political problems. In the 50-50 Senate, controlled by Democrats only by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, the president's agenda stalled out over the summer. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and perhaps a handful of others refused to alter the filibuster rule to proceed with crucial voting rights and election security reforms. Manchin in particular got cold feet about the president's signature Build Back Better social spending package, which would create universal pre-K, subsidized daycare, paid family and medical leave, and other desperately needed reforms that promised to relieve the economic burden of millions. Then, in late August, the administration's plan to withdraw from Afghanistan — a decision that had broad bipartisan appeal in the abstract — ran headlong into the unexpectedly rapid collapse of the Afghan National Army and the dramatic Taliban takeover of the country. What was supposed to be an orderly exit turned into a tense and sometimes violent escape, punctuated by scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport and a suicide bombing on Aug. 26 that left 13 American service members and 169 Afghans dead. The desire to end the "forever wars" seemed to evaporate, at least temporarily, when Americans were confronted with the reality of turning the country over to the Taliban and facing the cold truth that our 20-year effort to rebuild Afghanistan had been for nothing all along.