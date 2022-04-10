More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

The Biden administration's talking points appear to have struck a nerve. According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Saturday, more Americans blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for high gas prices than blame President Biden.

Seventy-one percent of Americans said they blamed Putin for pain at the pump either "a great deal" or "a good amount," compared to 51 percent for Biden. 52 percent said they blamed Democratic Party policies, while 68 percent said they blamed oil companies.

About "[h]alf of those polled," Politico reports, "said paying more for fuel has not cause financial hardship for them, but 21 percent said it is causing them 'serious' financial hardship."

Lawmakers grilled oil executives on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, alleging that while crude oil prices fell after an initial spike following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prices at the pump have not seen a corresponding drop. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said it takes time for competition at gas stations to bring prices down.

The poll surveyed 530 adults between April 8 and 9. It has an error margin of 4.9 percent.