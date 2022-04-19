Report: Biden to announce additional military aid package for Ukraine

President Biden is expected to announce another major military aid package for Ukraine later this week, five U.S. officials told NBC News on Tuesday.

It's expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package the Biden administration announced last week, three of the officials said. That aid included 40,000 artillery rounds and 18 155mm howitzers.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday if he will send more artillery to Ukraine, President Biden responded, "Yes." This new package is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands more artillery rounds, NBC News reports.