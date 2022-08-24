Biden forgives $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers

President Biden on Wednesday announced his plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year, "honoring" one of his campaign promises and handing a win (albeit smaller than desired) to the progressive wing of his party.

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023. I'll have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

"When this happens," Biden said Wednesday, "the whole economy is better off."

Pell Grant recipients who make less than $125,000 will be eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. Broad-level debt cancelation will apply to students with "federal loans from undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as Parent Plus loans," The Wall Street Journal writes.

The president also extended the current student loan repayment moratorium, scheduled to expire on at the end of this month, until Dec. 31; borrowers should expect payments to resume in January of 2023, the White House said.

Additionally, the administration cut from 10 percent to 5 percent the amount that borrowers enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan must pay from their discretionary income each month.

Obviously the topline $10k-$20k forgiveness is going to get the headlines, but this income-based repayment plan rule will have a big impact for low and middle-income borrowers (especially straight out of college) pic.twitter.com/fYDH1ICTgj — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 24, 2022

Progressive Democrats have longed urged President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower. But Republicans and other critics, meanwhile, fear widespread forgiveness will contribute to rampant inflation, and find it unfair to those who have already paid off their loans or didn't go to college. Superficially, writes The New York Times, "the move could cost taxpayers about $300 billion or more in money they effectively lent out that will never be repaid."

With the flick of a pen, President Biden has taken a giant step forward in addressing the student debt crisis by cancelling significant amounts of student debt for millions of borrowers. My statement with @SenWarren: pic.twitter.com/LuZo8EowyD — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 24, 2022

Sad to see what’s being done to bribe the voters. Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may win Democrats some votes, but it fuels inflation, foots taxpayers with other people’s financial obligations, is unfair to those who paid their own way & creates irresponsible expectations. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) August 24, 2022

Former chief economist for President Obama. https://t.co/a5NSPXydMQ — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 24, 2022

Again, I can see reasons to oppose this move, although you want to compare it not with what we should do ideally but with *what Biden can actually do*. But spare us the inflation scare talk 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 24, 2022

Borrowers can expect more details on how to apply for the debt relief program in the coming weeks, a senior administration official told CNN.