Meet Jeff Zients, Joe Biden's new chief of staff

With longtime White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain stepping back from the role he's held since President Biden took office, consummate operator Jeff Zients has been tapped to replace the man described by Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson as "a very big part of the President's successes in the last two years" and hailed by former President Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau as "one of the very best people you could ever hope to work with in government."

From the hagiographic response to Klain's departure, it seems clear that Zients has some fairly large shoes to fill as he steps into one of the hardest jobs in politics. So who is the man now tasked with executing the Biden administration's agenda for the coming years?

Why is that name so familiar?

If Zients' name sounds familiar in the context of the Biden administration, that's because this isn't his first time working for this White House. In fact, he spent more than a year of Biden's term serving as president's COVID-19 response coordinator, where he was praised as "a man of service and an expert manager" by Biden when he stepped down from the position this past March. In fact, Zients also worked as co-chair of the Biden transition team before the president was sworn in, and had previously worked in the Obama administration at the National Economic Counsel, and Office of Management and Budget, as well as being tasked with fixing the famously botched roll-out of the White House's signature Healthcare.gov website.

Has he always worked in politics?

Far from it. In fact, Zients' spent most of his life working in the private sector, serving in various c-suite and leadership roles at organizations like Sirius/XM Satelite radio and the Advisory Board Company, the latter of which had a successful IPO that vaulted him to the number 25 slot on Fortune's "40 Richest Under 40" list in 2010, with an estimated net worth of nearly $150 million. He was also part of an ultimately unsuccessful bid to take ownership of the Washington Nationals baseball team, alongside venture capitalists Fred Malek and Colin Powell. In 2021, Zients owned between $1-5 million dollars just in gold bars, according to White House financial disclosure forms.