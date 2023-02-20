Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Speed Reads

Surprise!

Biden secretly travels to Ukraine in show of support

byHarold Maass, Devika Rao
9:09 AM
Biden and Zelensky sitting and talking.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images

President Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine several days ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, reports The Associated Press

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. aid, demonstrating America's commitment to helping Ukraine fight back against Russia. "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

The president reportedly left Washington, D.C. early Sunday morning with a few journalists who were "sworn to secrecy" according to The New York Times. An American official confirmed that he landed in Poland and crossed into Ukraine by train as it is currently unsafe to land directly in the country. Russia was also reportedly notified of Biden's visit to Kyiv "for deconfliction purposes," per U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Skip advert

His stop in Ukraine came ahead of a publicly scheduled two-day trip to Poland. Biden has vowed to support Kyiv "as long as it takes," and made supporting Ukraine central to his push for revitalizing the Western defense alliance in Europe.

Skip advert